Mumbai, October 30: The much-awaited Shillong Teer results are set to be announced today, Tuesday, October 30, 2025, bringing excitement to archery fans and players across Meghalaya. Participants are keeping a close eye on the results as the outcomes for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai will be out. The lottery, conducted by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) at the Polo Ground in Shillong, is a traditional archery-based game. It attracts huge crowds who bet on numbers ranging from 0 to 99. The winning numbers are decided by the last two digits of the total arrows that hit the target.

For real-time results, players can check the latest Shillong Teer updates online on various websites. The Shillong Teer Result Chart for October 30, including Round 1 and Round 2 outcomes, is now available for all players who want to try their luck! Participants can check the results for Thursday, October 30, 2025, on online platforms such as shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. Shillong Teer is a traditional archery-based lottery that combines skill and excitement, making it one of most-loved games. Stay updated with the live Shillong Teer Results and check the complete Shillong Teer Result Chart below. Check the Shillong Teer Result of October 29, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on October 30, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

Participants can check the Shillong Teer Result Chart for Round 1 and Round 2 online through websites. The results are announced shortly after the archery rounds conclude at the Polo Ground in Shillong. Round 1 starts at 10:30 AM and Round 2 follows later in the day. To view today’s outcomes, look for the option “Shillong Teer Result for October 30, 2025” on platforms like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. These websites provide live updates of the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Players can also check Shillong Teer Results below to see the full Shillong Teer Result Chart and verify their predictions for both rounds. Shillong Teer Result Today, October 30, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 37

Second Round - 71

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 89

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer, a traditional game played in Meghalaya, involves 50 skilled archers shooting a fixed number of arrows, usually 30 in the first round and 20 in the second, at a distant target. Participants place bets by choosing numbers between 00 and 99, attempting to predict the last two digits of the total arrows that strike the target in each round. The winning numbers are based on these final two digits. Conducted from Monday to Saturday, with Sundays as a break, the game takes place at Shillong’s Polo Ground and other locations such as Khanapara and Jowai. Checked Lottery Results Today? Jackpot or Trap – the Psychology Behind Lotteries: Why Do We Keep Buying Lottery Tickets When Probability of Winning Is Low?

It is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) and operates legally under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act. This regulation not only ensures fair play but also highlights the game’s deep cultural roots, blending tradition and excitement for participants across the state.

