Mumbai, September 29: If you're taking part in the Shillong Teer lottery and looking for the Shillong Teer Result of today, September 29, then you have come to the right place. The Shillong Teer results of Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Juwai Teer and other games will be declared shortly. Shillong lottery participants can check the results and winning numbers of today's lottery on websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in.

Played from Monday to Saturday, Shillong Teer games observe a holiday on Sunday. Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), Shillong Teer games are played in Round 1 and Round 2. A total of eight Teer games are played throughout the day, and these include Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. The Shillong Teer result of each Teer game is announced when both rounds are completed. Shillong Teer Result Today, September 27, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on September 29, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

A speculative lottery, Shillong Teer games are played at the iconic Shillong Polo stadium in Meghalaya. In case you're wondering where and how to check Shillong Teer results of Monday's lucky draw, then LatestLY has got you covered. Participants can visit the following websites - meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in to check results of all eight Teer games. They can also find the winning numbers in the Shillong Teer Result Chart provided below. Checked Lottery Results Today? Jackpot or Trap – the Psychology Behind Lotteries: Why Do We Keep Buying Lottery Tickets When Probability of Winning Is Low?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer? How Are Teer Games Played?

An archery-based lottery game, Shillong Teer games require lottery players to choose numbers between 0 and 99. Post this, the game proceeds to the next stage, where local archers shoot arrows at designated targets in Round 1 and Round 2. Each Shillong Teer is said to be completed when the last two digits of all arrows that hit the targets are selected as winning numbers. A local sport of the Khasi tribe, Shillong Teer games are completely legal and regularised under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 29, 2025 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).