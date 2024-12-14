Mumbai, December 14: Arrows will once again fly at the Polo Ground in Shillong as the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) hosts the eagerly awaited Shillong Teer game today, December 14, 2024. Participants across Meghalaya are poised to find out the winning numbers for various rounds of the traditional archery-based lottery. The Shillong Teer results, including the Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai, will be declared today, with the Shillong Teer Result Chart updated online.

Participants can check the Shillong Teer Result Chart on websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.in, and teerresults.com for the latest updates. The winning numbers are determined by the arrows shot at the targets, with the last two digits of the total count deciding the winners. Players eagerly look for the Shillong Teer result after the completion of both rounds to see if their predictions have come true. Shillong Teer Results Today, December 13 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on December 14, 2024: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

To check the Shillong Teer Result on December 14, 2024, participants can visit trusted websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.in, and teerresults.com. The results for both Round 1 and Round 2 are typically announced online shortly after the rounds conclude, with Round 1 starting at 10:30 AM and the second round following in the afternoon. Players can find the winning numbers for both rounds on these platforms by navigating to the "Shillong Teer Result" section, where the Shillong Teer result chart for the day will be displayed. Mumbai Satta Matka King: What Is Satta Matka? Know Whether Betting and Gambling Are Legal or Illegal in India.

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 45

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 83

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is a traditional archery-based lottery game popular in Meghalaya, especially in Shillong and surrounding areas. It is played from Monday to Saturday, with two rounds conducted each day at the Polo Ground in Shillong, organised by KHASA. Participants place bets on numbers ranging from 0 to 99, predicting which numbers will match the last two digits of the total number of arrows hitting the target. Shillong Teer is legal in Meghalaya, as it is a state-regulated game, and it operates under the legal framework for betting in the region.

