Mumbai, January 10: The Shillong Teer Results of January 10, 2025, are eagerly awaited by enthusiasts across Meghalaya. The Shillong Teer Result Chart, including the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai, will be announced online today. Participants can check the Shillong Teer Result of January 10 on meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. Played in two rounds, the traditional archery-based lottery game determines winners based on the last two digits of the total arrows hitting the target. Stay tuned for the latest updates and winning numbers.

Shillong Teer, organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), is played at the Polo Ground in Shillong and draws participants from across the state. Known for its unique blend of archery and lottery, the game involves placing bets on numbers between 0 and 99. Archers shoot arrows in two rounds, with Round 1 starting at 10:30 AM. The game's popularity lies in its cultural significance and the excitement of predicting the winning numbers, making it a celebrated tradition in Meghalaya. Shillong Teer Results Today, January 9 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on January 10, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

To check the Shillong Teer Result on January 10, 2025, including the winning numbers for Round 1 and Round 2, visit websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, or jowainightteer.in. The results for Round 1 are announced at 10:30 AM, followed by Round 2, which are announced later in the day. Look for the section titled "Shillong Teer Result Chart" on these platforms to view the updated numbers for today’s games. You can also scroll down to check the results. What Is Satta Matka? What Are Different Types of Matka Games? Are Betting and Gambling Legal in India? Here's All You Need To Know.

What Is Shillong Teer? Legal under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act, Shillong Teer is a traditional archery-based lottery game played in Meghalaya, particularly in Shillong and nearby areas. Organised by KHASA, the game is conducted from Monday to Saturday at the Polo Ground in Shillong. Participants place bets on numbers ranging from 0 to 99, predicting the last two digits of the total arrows shot by archers at a target. The game is played in two rounds, with results announced in the evening, making it a popular and regulated form of entertainment in the region.

