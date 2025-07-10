Mumbai, July 10: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) will soon announce the Shillong Teer Result of today's Round 1 and Round 2 games. If questions such as where to check Shillong Teer Result Chart and where to find Shillong Teer winning numbers are troubling you, then worry not. LatestlY will update the results and winning numbers once they are declared on portals including meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com and jowainightteer.in. Teer game participants can also view the Shillong Teer Result Chart of July 10 available below to know winning numbers of Thursday's lucky draw.

An archery-typed competition, Shillong Teer games are played twice daily from Monday to Saturday. Notably, Teer games observe a holiday on Sunday. Participants must be keep in mind that Shillong Teer Results of all Teer games are decaled after Round 1 and Round 2 games are completed. A total of eight Teer games are played from morning to night. These games include Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Shillong Teer Results Today, July 09 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on July 10, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

As Shillong Teer Results are awaited, know where and how to find them. Lottery enthusiasts can check today's Shillong Teer games by visiting any of meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com and jowainightteer.in websites. Upon visiting the portal(s), participants can look for "Shillong Teer Result for July 10, 2025" option to check the results of today's Round 1 and Round 2 games. Players can also find winning numbers of today's lucky draw in the Shillong Teer Result Chart displayed below. What Is Satta Matka or Matka King? How Is Satta Matka Betting Game Played?

What Is Shillong Teer? How Are Teer Games Played?

An archery-based lottery game, Shillong Teer are played at the Shillong Polo Stadium in Meghalaya. Shillong Teer simply means arrow-style game played in the hill. The rules of Shillong Teer games are simple and easy to understand. First, the Teer game demands lottery participants to place bets on numbers between 0 and 99. Next, the speculative lottery requires local archers to shoot arrows at a designated targets in Round 1 and Round 2 during the archery competition. Of all the arrows that hit the targets, only the last two digits picked as winning numbers.

A local sport of the Khasi tribe, Shillong Teer games such as Shillong Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Jowai Ladrymbai, etc, get their names based on local places in Meghalaya and other Northeast states.

