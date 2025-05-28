Mumbai, May 28: As the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) organises another exciting day of archery-based lottery games, enthusiasts eagerly await the Shillong Teer Results Today, May 28, 2025. This popular event, held at the Polo Ground in Shillong, features games like Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai games. Participants closely follow the Shillong Teer result updates to see if their predicted numbers have hit the mark. The Shillong Teer Result Chart provides a clear breakdown of winning numbers from both rounds. Players can visit sites such as meghalayateer.com and shillongteerresult.co.com for quick access to the latest outcomes.

Wednesday's Shillong Teer results will be announced in two rounds, giving players multiple chances to win by predicting the last two digits of arrows hitting the target. The official Shillong Teer Result Chart is available online, providing a clear and updated display of winning numbers. Whether you follow the Shillong Morning Teer or the Khanapara Teer, all results are posted promptly for convenience. Stay tuned for the latest Shillong Teer Results, which will also be updated here after completion of each round.

Shillong Teer Result on May 28, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

To check the Shillong Teer Result on May 28, 2025, participants can follow a simple step-by-step process. First, visit websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, or jowainightteer.in. Next, look for the section titled “Shillong Teer Result for May 28, 2025.” Click on it to view the Shillong Teer Result Chart, which will display the winning numbers for Round 1 and Round 2. The first round results are usually announced around 10:30 PM, followed by the second round, while the last round concludes at 9 PM. For added convenience, players can check the detailed Shillong Teer results below. Kalyan Satta Matka King: What Is Satta Matka? Are Betting and Gambling Legal or Illegal in India?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

Legal under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act, Shillong Teer is a traditional archery-based lottery game played in Meghalaya from Monday to Saturday. Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), the game is conducted at the Polo Ground in Shillong and a few other venues in the state. It involves skilled archers shooting arrows at a target in two rounds, while participants place bets on the last two digits of the total number of arrows hitting the target. Notably, participants place bets on numbers ranging from 0 to 99. The game offers an exciting mix of tradition and chance, attracting thousands of players daily.

