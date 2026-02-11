Popular Punjabi singer Jasmine Sandlas briefly halted her performance at a music festival in Delhi this weekend after noticing male attendees misbehaving with female fans in the audience. The "Dhurandhar" title track singer, known for her bold stage presence and advocacy for fan safety, refused to continue the set until security intervened. Fact Check: Is Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Postponed To Avoid Box Office Clash With Yash’s ‘Toxic’? Truth Behind Viral Release Date Posts on X.

Chaos Erupts at Jasmine Sandlas’ Delhi Concert

The incident occurred during the fifth edition of the HT City Unwind festival held at the Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium on February 7. While performing some of her biggest hits, including "Illegal Weapon 2.0" and "Yaar Naa Miley," Sandlas spotted a group of men harassing women in the front rows.

" Security, can you please remove these two guys, they are troubling the girls. I won't sing," the artist reportedly stated, emphasizing that her concerts must remain a safe space for everyone, particularly her female fans. Sandlas waited for security to escort the men out of the venue before continuing with her high-energy set.

Once the situation was resolved, she expressed her gratitude to the Delhi audience, though she remained emotional throughout the night. At one point, she was seen tearing up on stage while looking at posters held by fans, stating, "Performing in Delhi is always life-changing. Every time I perform here, it feels special."

A History of High-Stakes Delhi Shows

This is not the first time a Jasmine Sandlas concert in the capital has made headlines. In late 2023, the singer received death threats allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang just hours before she was scheduled to perform at the same stadium. Despite the threats, she proceeded with the show under heavy police protection.

Industry peers and fans have widely praised her recent decision to halt the show, noting that such firm stances by artists are necessary to curb harassment at large-scale music festivals.

Collaboration and Cameos

Despite the disruption, the evening featured several highlights, including a surprise cameo by actor Ayesha Khan during the song "Shararat". Sandlas also used the live stage to film parts of her upcoming music video, "Illegal Robbery", featuring hundreds of fans dressed in red as per her social media request. 'Dhurandhar' Song 'Shararat': Singer Jasmine Sandlas Calls It the Biggest Bollywood Banger of 2025 (Watch Video).

The festival continued over the weekend with performances by other major artists, including Jazzy B and Lucky Ali, with organizers reportedly tightening security protocols following the opening night's incident.

