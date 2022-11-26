Agartala, November 26: The Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) is inviting online applications for the posts of Junior Engineer. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website of TPSC at tpsc.tripura.gov.in. The application process is starting today, November 26. The last date for the application is December 26. SBI Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 65 Specialist Cadre Officer Posts, Apply Online at sbi.co.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 200 Junior Engineer vacancies. As per the latest recruitment notification of TPSC, out of the 200 vacancies, 68 are reserved for women. IBPS Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 710 Specialist Officer Posts, Apply Online at ibps.in.

How to Apply for TPSC Recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website of TPSC at tpsc.tripura.gov.in

Go to ‘Online application’

Click on apply link for Junior Engineer posts

Fill in personal information

Register and apply for the desired post

Upload documents

Pay application fee

Submit application

Take a printout for future reference

TPSC Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details:

JE Gr-V(A), Civil, Degree: 88 posts

JE Gr-V(A), Mechanical, Degree: 6 posts

JE Gr-V(A), Electrical, Degree: 6 posts

JE Gr-V(B), Civil, Diploma: 88 posts

JE Gr-V(B), Mechanical, Diploma: 6 posts

JE Gr-V(B), Electrical, Diploma: 6 posts

Educational Qualification for TPSC Recruitment 2022:

Junior Engineer, Grade-V(A) Degree: A candidate must have at least a Degree in an appropriate branch of engineering from a recognized University or its equivalent academic qualification.

Junior Engineer, Grade-V(B), Diploma: A candidate must have a Diploma in an appropriate branch of engineering or its equivalent academic qualification from a recognized institution.

Age Limit for TPSC Recruitment 2022:

Candidate must be between 18 years to 40 years of age as on December 26, 2022.

Application Fee for TPSC Recruitment 2022:

General category candidates: Rs 350

SC/ST/BPL card holders/PWD candidates: Rs 250.

The selection process for TPSC recruitment involves three stages - Preliminary exam (100 marks), Main exam (500 marks) and personality test (50 marks). Visit the official website for more details.

