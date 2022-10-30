Lucknow, October 30: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) will close the application process for direct recruitment as Police Constables under Sports quota tomorrow, October 31. Candidates who want to apply can do so by visiting the official website uppbpb.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is for 534 posts on offer, of which 335 are for male and 199 are for female candidates.

Candidates who have passed Class 12 board or equivalent examination can apply for these posts. They should have the required educational qualification as on the last date of application. Candidates who have appeared in the exam but results are awaited, and candidates who are appearing for the exam are not eligible for these posts.

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit should be 18 years to 22 years as on July 1, 2022.

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay the fee of Rs 400.

UPPBPB informed that due to the large number of applicants at the Lucknow centre, two additional centres have been set up in Ghaziabad and Prayagraj where applications can be submitted till October 30.

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

Eligible candidates will be required to download the UP Police Constable application form from the website and send it via Email at upprb.sports.2022@gmail.com after filling and attesting it.

Candidates can also go to the official website and click on the application link. UP Police recruitment 2022 form will appear on the screen, fill in the form and submit it.

Candidates need to to visit the office of the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, UPPRPB and submit the application form. Candidates will be required to take the receipt after submitting the form.

