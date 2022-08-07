Mumbai, August 7: The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its daily bulletin, predicted heavy rainfall over several parts of India in the coming few days. IMD said heavy rainfall activity is likely to continue over the south and coastal Karnataka, Konkan and Goa, Odisha during the next five days.

IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall activity over Vidarbha from August 7, over Gujarat State, West Madhya Pradesh, and Gangetic West Bengal from August 8. Moreover, extremely heavy rainfall is predicted over Madhya Maharashtra till August 10, over Telangana and Chhattisgarh on August 8 and 9, over east Madhya Pradesh on August 9, and Vidarbha on August 10. Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall in Southern Peninsula, IMD Declares Red Alert for 8 Kerala Districts.

IMD said the monsoon trough is active and lies south of its normal position. It will continue to remain so during the next 4 to 5 days. There would be no significant change in maximum temperatures very likely over the country during the next 5 days, IMD added.

