Mumbai, August 5: The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its daily weather bulletin, said a shear zone runs roughly along 11°N over South Peninsular India in middle tropospheric levels. It is likely to shift gradually northwards during the next 4 to 5 days. Also, the monsoon trough lies south of its normal position. It will continue to remain so during the next 4 to 5 days.

According to IMD, under the influence of these systems, isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over coastal and south interior Karnataka on August 5 and 6, and over north interior Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe, and the ghat areas of Tamil Nadu on August 5. While Telangana to witness heavy rainfall from August 5 and August 6 to 9. Similarly, isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over coastal and south Interior Karnataka on August 5. IMD has also issued a red alert for 8 districts in Kerala. Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Predicted Over Southern India; Rains To Lash Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi-NCR, Says IMD.

IMD has also predicted fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning over Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh from August 5 to 9. Over Vidarbha and Saurashtra & Kutch from August 6 to 9, over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Gujarat Region and Konkan & Goa during August 5 to 9.

Meanwhile, fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning is very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on August 5, over Odisha during August 5 to 9. Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura to witness heavy falls from August 5 to 8.

