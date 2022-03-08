Mumbai, March 8: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) a thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and hail at isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra and thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh and southeast Rajasthan. IMD has also predicted thunderstorms with lightning at isolated places over Gujarat Region, Konkan-Goa, Marathwada, south Tamil Nadu, Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, and Andaman and the Nicobar Islands.

According to IMD, an induced cyclonic circulation lies over south Rajasthan and neighbourhood at lower tropospheric levels. Under its influence, scattered to fairly widespread light or moderate rainfall or snowfall with isolated thunderstorm and lightning over Jammu-KashmirLadakh-Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, and Himachal Pradesh and isolated light rainfall/snowfall over Uttarakhand during next 24 hours, said IMD. Weather Forecast: Strong Surface Winds To Prevail Delhi, Adjoining Regions; Light Rainfall Over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

Check Tweet by IMD:

Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad & Himachal Pradesh on 07th & 09th March. pic.twitter.com/vt3c3eVtxy — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) March 7, 2022

IMD has also reported that a Western Disturbance likely to affect the Western Himalayan Region from the night of March 8. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal to witness scattered light to moderate rainfall/thundershowers during the next 24 hours and decrease thereafter. Meanwhile, IMD has said that there will be no significant change in temperatures over most parts of the country during the next 4 to 5 days.

