New Delhi, April 10: The central government has once again clarified that there are no plans to increase the retirement age of employees working in various central departments. Responding to frequent queries in Parliament, Union Minister Jitendra Singh stated that the retirement age for central government employees will remain 60 years. The fundamental rules governing retirement and extension of service vary based on profession and specific departmental requirements. Like other government professionals, Supreme Court and High Court judges too have retirement age.

The issue of retirement age has drawn interest not only for central employees but also for judges. In a separate clarification, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal informed the Rajya Sabha that there is no proposal to increase the retirement age of Supreme Court or High Court judges. He also clarified that the Constitution does not mention any “cooling-off” period for post-retirement assignments of judges. What Is the Retirement Age of Government Doctors and for Nursing Faculty in India? Know Which Medical Field Practitioners Can Serve Till 65.

What Is the Retirement Age of Supreme Court and High Court Judges?

In India, Supreme Court judges retire at the age of 65, while High Court judges retire at 62. These ages are constitutionally defined. Article 124(2) of the Constitution governs the retirement age for Supreme Court judges, and Article 217(1) governs that of High Court judges. Initially, High Court judges retired at 60, but this was raised to 62 through the 15th Constitutional Amendment in 1963. Central Government To Increase Retirement Age of Employees to 62? PIB Fact Check Debunks Viral Claim.

District judges, on the other hand, retire at 60. The eligibility for appointment as a Supreme Court judge includes at least five years as a High Court judge, ten years as a High Court advocate, or being a distinguished jurist in the President’s opinion. The government has reiterated that it has no intention to alter these provisions.

