Jharkhand minister and JMM leader Hafizul Hasan (Hafizul Hassan) today, April 14, courted controversy on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti when he said that for him, "Shariat comes first, then Constitution". A video going viral on social media also shows Hafizul Hasan (Hafizul Hassan) saying, "Will Follow Shariat First, Then Constitution". He also claimed that a Muslim "keeps the Quran in his heart and the Constitution in his hand". However, after Hassan's remark sparked a political row, he issued a clarification stating that his statement was distorted. Speaking to the press, Hafizul Hasan (Hafizul Hassan) said that he did not say "main" (I) but he said "hum" (we). "Watch the full statement. I am a minister, 'hum' includes everyone. A minister believes in the Constitution and functions in accordance. Shariat too has its own place. People keep Lord Hanuman in their heart...it's a way of saying. I said something similar," the Jharkhand minister said. Hassan also said that everyone is distorting his statement and presenting it in a wrong way. "You will find out, when you watch the entire 5-6 minutes of what I said," he added. Jharkhand: Tension in Hazaribagh After Clash Between 2 Groups During ‘Yagya’ Event Near Mosque, Security Beefed Up.

Shariat Comes First, Says Jharkhand Minister Hafizul Hassan

इन जैसे मुसलमानों की घटिया मानसिकता डॉ. अंबेडकर 80 साल पहले पहचान गए थे। झारखंड के मंत्री हफ़ीज़ुल हसन अंसारी ने कहा है कि “मेरे लिए शरीयत पहले है, उसके बाद संविधान।” डॉ. अंब़़ेडकर ने कहा था कि मुसलमान शरिया के कानून को देश के कानून से उपर मानते हैं। उन्होने अपनी किताब… pic.twitter.com/xSgwB4tEln — Prakhar Shrivastava (@Prakharshri78) April 14, 2025

Hafizul Hassan Says His Statement Was Distorted

#WATCH | Ranchi: On his "Shariat first, then Constitution" reported statement, Jharkhand Minister Hafizul Hassan says, "I did not say 'main' (I), I said 'hum' (we). Watch the full statement. I am a minister, 'hum' includes everyone. A minister believes in the Constitution and… pic.twitter.com/QKVnUloUH0 — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2025

