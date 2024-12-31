Tejasvi Surya, Bengaluru South BJP MP, is set to tie the knot with Sivasri Skandaprasad, who is a renowned classic singer from Chennai. According to the latest reports, both sides of the families have already met and discussed their marriage, which is expected to take place by March or April 2025. No official confirmation regarding the same has been given by Surya or Sivasri. Tejasvi Surya Interacts With People While Campaigning for Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Onboard Local Train in Mumbai (Watch Video).

Tejasvi Surya To Marry Sivasri Skandaprasad in 2025?

Tejasvi Surya, the BJP MP from Benguluru South, will soon be tying the knot with popular Carnatic singer Sivasri Skandaprasad. If the latest reports are to be believed, both sides of the families have met and decided about the wedding, which is expected to take place after four to five months. Another report also mentioned the exact date of the wedding ceremony, which is March 5 2025. Preparations for the ceremony are said to be underway in Bangalore.

Who Is Sivasri Skandaprasad?

Sivasri Skandaprasad is a familiar name among admirers of devotional music. She is not only a talented singer but also a skilled Bharatanatyam dancer. Sivasri holds a B.Tech in Bioengineering from Shastra University and pursued her passion for dance by earning an M.A. in Bharatanatyam from Chennai University. Her most popular performance is featured in the 2023 Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2 on the track "Vanathi's Message", composed by none other than music maestro AR Rahman.

Check Out ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ – Part 2 Song ‘Vanathi’s Message’:

When it comes to social media, Sivasri is quite active on Instagram, frequently updating her fans about her professional life. She has over 124k followers on the platform. Beyond music, she enjoys adventure activities such as cycling and trekking. Bengaluru: In Rare Bonhomie, DK Shivakumar and Tejasvi Surya Inspect Trial Metro Service on Newly Extended Green Line From Nagasandra to Madavara.

Sivasri Skandaprasad’s Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sivasri Skandaprasad (@sivasri.skanda)

While the BJP MP chooses to stay silent about his marriage plans, this news has captured everyone's attention, shifting the focus on the young politician once again. What better day for the reports to surface online than the final day of 2024? As of now, there are no confirmations regarding the same.

