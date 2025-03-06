Renowned classical singer Sivasri Skandaprasad married BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on March 6 in an intimate ceremony attended by family and close friends. The first official wedding picture has surfaced on social media. According to reports, the couple will host a grand reception at Gayatri Vihar in Bengaluru. Traditional rituals such as Kashi Yatra, Jeerige Bella Muhurtha, and Laja Home were performed on the wedding day. Jeerige Bella marks an auspicious moment in South Indian weddings, while Laja Home involves the bride offering fried grains into a sacred fire. The wedding blended tradition with a grand celebration. BJP MP Tejasvi Surya To Marry Chennai-Based Carnatic Singer Sivasri Skandaprasad in March 2025? Here’s What We Know.

Tejasvi Surya Ties Knot With Sivasri Skandaprasad

Congratulations to @Tejasvi_Surya! May God bless the newly-wed couple! Best wishes! pic.twitter.com/flVkbMgu02 — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) March 6, 2025

