Shark Tank India, the popular Hindi-language business reality show, is all set to return with a new season. The show, which airs on Sony Entertainment Television, is the Indian franchise of the American show Shark Tank. Several aspiring entrepreneurs participate in the show to pitch their innovative business ideas to a panel of renowned investors, persuading them to invest money in their ideas. Just months after Season 4 of Shark Tank India concluded, the makers have shared a new promo taking a sarcastic dig at the toxic work culture in corporates in the country and announcing registration for Shark Tank India Season 5. ‘Shark Tank India – Divyang Special’: Landmark Episode Featuring Jeet Adani, Director of Adani Airports, Integrates Indian Sign Language.

‘Shark Tank India’ Season 5 First Promo

Taking to their social media handles on Wednesday (June 25), makers of Shark Tank India dropped the first promo of the upcoming Season 5 of the popular business reality show. In the one-minute forty-second video, the makers take a witty dig at India’s toxic work culture, portraying how the average 9-to-5 worker sacrifices everything just to turn millionaire bosses into billionaires who aren’t even aware of their existence. The video is sure to inspire the average office-goer to quit their corporate job and pursue their passion, and work towards turning innovative ideas into a business.

Watch the First Promo of ‘Shark Tank India 5’ Below:

‘Shark Tank India 5’ Registrations

Sharing the first promo of Shark Tank India Season 5, the makers wrote, "Stay loyal - keep turning your millionaire bosses into billionaires. Shark Tank India Season 5 - registrations are now open, but don’t register." If you want to register for Shark Tank India 5, you will have to visit the Shark Tank India section on Sony LIV's official website and fill out the necessary details. Once you are done entering the necessary details, your registration will be completed. 'We Just Wanted Her To Start as Herself': Shaadi.com Founder Anupam Mittal Reveals Reason Behind Giving His Daughter Alyssa a Different Middle Name (See Post).

As of now, confirmations regarding the host and Sharks of Shark Tank India 5 have not been made. The previous season of the beloved business reality show was judged by a panel that included Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, and Kunal Bahl.

