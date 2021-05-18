Bengaluru, May 18: A police sub-inspector in Karnataka who was seven months pregnant, succumbed to coronavirus on Tuesday.

According to the Superintendent of Police of Dakshina Kannada Rishikesh Sonwane, 28-year-old Shamili was undergoing treatment at the RM Jalappa Hospital in Kolar, for the illness. She was posted in Dakshina Kannada district.

"She was seven months pregnant. Due to pregnancy, she was not vaccinated," he said. Karnataka Govt Requests Centre to Set Up COVID-19 Care Centers With the Assistance of DRDO.

Mourning her death, Director General of Police Praveen Sood tweeted,

"Youngest member of the police family to succumb to Covid. 28-year-old, PSI Shamili of Kolar, attached to DK district lost her battle with COVID. May her soul rest in peace. But it could be any of us."

"Please cooperate with the police, stay home and stay safe," he said.