India observes 55th death anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri, the second Prime Minister of the country, on Monday. Lal Bahadur Shastri was born to Sharada Prasad Srivastava and Ramdulari Devi in Uttar Pradesh's Mughalsarai on October 2, 1904. He died on January 11, 1966. His slogan of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan', instilled confidence across the nation during the war with Pakistan in 1965. Lal Bahadur Shastri 116th Birth Anniversary: 11 Lesser Known Facts About India's 2nd Prime Minister.

Shastri shared his date of birth with the Father of the Nation, Lal Bahadur Shastri. He always opposed the caste system. Due to this reason, Shastri also dropped surname of "Srivastava", which is a traditional surname for a sub-caste of Kayastha families. Notably, Lal Bahadur was given Shastri in 1925 after he graduated from Kashi Vidyapeeth in Varanasi. Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online.

Here Are Memorable Quotes By Lal Bahadur Shastri:

Quote Reads: "The preservation of freedom, is not the task of soldiers alone. The whole nation has to be strong."

Quote Reads: "We have now to fight for peace with the same courage and determination as we fought against aggression."

Quote Reads: "I had always been feeling uncomfortable in my mind about giving advice to others and not acting upon it myself."

Quote Reads: "I am not as simple as I look."

Quote Reads: "We believe in peace and peaceful development, not only for ourselves but for people all over the world."

Quote Reads: "There comes a time in the life of every nation when it stands at the crossroads of history and must choose which way to go."

Quote Reads: "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan"

The second PM actively participated in the freedom movement against British rule. Shastri was even jailed on a number of occasions during the freedom struggle. He led the country during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1965. After taking over as the Prime Minister in 1965, Shastri emphasised on increasing milk production, and promoted White Revolution.

Shastri also promoted the Green Revolution in India in 1965. He died in Tashkent on January 11, 1966, a day after the Tashkent Agreement was signed. In 1966, Shastri became the first person to be posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour.

