New Delhi, December 5: Economic and social development of any place is accompanied by the rise in standard and quality of living of its citizen, there by making an important parameter to measure any growth. IIT-Bombay, recently released its Urban Quality if Life Index, wherein the institution compared the life quality in various cities all over India on the basis of some common denominations and ranked them accordingly. It has various categories of comparisons including water, power, electricity, literacy rate, gender parity, employment rate among others.

Data from the Urban Quality of Life Index show that Mumbai provides the highest quality of life in the country, closely followed by Delhi, Chennai and Kolkata. Bihar's capital city Patna, on the other hand has been ranked at the lowest position, thereby according to the index providing the poorest quality of life to its people. It ranks lowest in several categories including basic amenities, safety and security, economic development, infrastructure and gender role. 10 Countries With the Best Quality of Life in the World; Where Does India Stand?

As far as the gender parity index is considered Chennai wins the game. The city has shown the least gender discrimination and differences. Kolkata and Mumbai also exceed the average score for gender role index. However, some of the most developed cities in the country including Delhi- the national capital, haven't performed well in this parameter. Jaipur,Indore and Patna was way below average on the gender parity issue. Patna remains the worst performing city when it comes to gender discrimination. Bengaluru, Delhi & Chennai Among Cheapest Cities to Live in The World, Paris, Singapore Costliest: Survey.

According to the study, the pink city of Jaipur has the highest crime rate against women, as compared to other cities in the list. Chennai recorded the lowest crime against women. The unemployment levels for women in Patna is higher than the other cities, the gap stood at 346 which is four times the urban average score of 73.

The literacy rate was highest in Pune at 91 per cent and lowest in Hyderabad at 83 per cent. The literacy gap between men and women was also measured. According to the data, this gap was highest in Jaipur at 13.2 per cent and lowest in Kolkata with 5.4 per cent. Overall Mumbai has been concluded to offer the best quality of life in India and Patna the worst one.

