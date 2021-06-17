New Delhi, June 17: Large-scale atmospheric conditions currently are not favourable for further advance of monsoon into Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab and Haryana, the National Weather Forecasting Centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

However, there could be slow progress into some parts of Uttar Pradesh during the next five days in association with the existing cyclonic circulation over east Uttar Pradesh in the lower levels. Monsoon 2021 Forecast: Southwest Monsoon to Arrive in Delhi and Northwest India By Tomorrow, Says IMD

The IMD has predicted partly cloudy sky with light rain or thundershower, accompanied with wind (speed up to 30-40 kmph) on Thursday. However, the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 37 degrees Celsius here in the national capital.

The minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 26.2 degrees Celsius, two notch below the season's average.

The IMD pointed out towards western disturbance behind the atmospheric conditions leading to a trough in mid and upper tropospheric westerlies with its axis at 5.8 km above mean sea level runs roughly along longitude 72 degrees east to the north of latitude 22 degrees north.

Cyclonic circulations are also expected over east Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and adjoining areas of northwest Rajasthan and Haryana, south Assam in lower tropospheric levels and Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh in lower and middle tropospheric levels.

The trough at mean sea level runs from south Punjab to south Assam across south Haryana, north Uttar Pradesh, central Bihar and north Gangetic West Bengal and extends up to 0.9 km above mean sea level, said the IMD.

Under the influence of these atmospheric changes in the system, the IMD expects fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorm and lightning over most parts of east, central and Northeast India during the next 4-5 days.

Isolated heavy rainfall over the region during the next 4-5 days and isolated very heavy fall also very likely over Bihar on Thursday; and over West Bengal and Sikkim during Thursday and Friday.

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorm and lightning over most parts of Northwest India during next 24 hours is also predicted with decrease in rainfall activity thereafter except east Uttar Pradesh where fairly widespread rainfall is likely to continue during next 3-4 days.

The offshore trough runs off Karnataka-Kerala coasts leading to fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning over Konkan, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe during next two days.

Very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated paces over Konkan and Goa during Thursday and Friday, and over Coastal Karnataka on Thursday.

Moderate to severe thunderstorms accompanied by frequent cloud to ground lightning and strong gusty winds very likely over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand during Thursday and Friday.

The IMD also predicted that there will be no significant change in maximum temperature over most parts of Northwest India during the next 48 hours and rise by 2-4 degrees Celsius thereafter.

"No significant change in maximum temperature over most parts of the country during next 4-5 days."

Besides, there is possibility of widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls likely over most parts of Northeast India, East India and along the west coast. "Isolated to scattered rainfall over remaining parts of the country," said IMD.

