Mumbai, April 5: The Mumbai Police recently arrested a 30-year-old man for sexually assaulting four minor boys. Police officials said that the accused lured the boys, aged between nine and twelve years old, on the pretext of giving them Rs 50 each to have falooda.

According to a report in the Indian Express, the alleged incidents of sexual assaults took place in the eastern suburbs of the city between March 24 and 31.

"The accused is a relative of one of the victims and he took the nine-year-old to his room by offering him Rs 50 to eat falooda where he allegedly molested him," a police officer said.

After the incident, the victim went home and complained to his mother who in return confronted the accused. During this, they learned that the accused had sexually exploited three other minor boys.

Acting on the complaint lodged by the victim's mother, the police registered under Section 354 (A) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 8 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012. "The accused was then apprehended and placed under arrest," another officer said.

