Mumbai, November 28: In a shocking incident in Mumbai, a stray dog was allegedly harmed by a woman at a housing society in Bhandup. The incident came to light after a school teacher approached the police and lodged a police complaint against a fellow resident for blinding the canine. In her complaint, Rita Victor Montero (45), said that a woman named Abhilasha Shinde allegedly poured harmful chemicals into the dog’s eyes.

Montero claimed that the incident caused permanent damage to the dog's eye, reports the Free Press Journal. Acting on her complaint, the Bhandup police registered an FIR against Shinde under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The complainant also stated that she had permission from BMC to care for the dog named Rani. Mumbai Tragedy: Toddler Falls Into Open Drain Near Maurya Hall in Bhandup, Dies.

As per the FIR, Montero said that in October she saw Rani's right eye bleeding, which promoted her to seek veterinary care. During the meeting, the veterinarian told Montero her that was subjected to a harmful chemical. The complainant also said that on October 12, her daughter saw Shinde pouring a red chemical on Rani's body and even into her eyes.

The complaint further stated that Montero reviewed the CCTV footage and found several instances similar to the incident. Post this, Montero brought the matter to the society’s chairman Ashok Kadam's attention and even requested that Shinde be warned. However, the accused repeated her act and the incident led to permanent damage to Rani's right eye. Mumbai Shocker: Female Pilot of Air India Hangs Self With Data Cable at Her Rented Flat in Marol, Boyfriend Arrested for Abetment.

Acting on Montero's complaint, the police have launched a probe and will be reviewing the CCTV footage to determine their course of action.

