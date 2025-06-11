In a shocking act of animal cruelty, a man in Mumbai’s Malvani area of Malad was caught on CCTV throwing a cat from the ninth floor of his building. The disturbing incident occurred inside a residential society and was captured on the building’s security camera. The footage shows the man, identified as Kasam Sayyed, initially walking past the cat standing on a shoe rack near a window. Moments later, he turns back, lifts the unsuspecting animal, and hurls it out the window. The cat fell onto a metal sheet below and died instantly. A complaint has been filed, and police are investigating the matter. Animal Cruelty Caught on Camera: Hyderabad Man Brutally Kills 5 Newborn Puppies in Apartment Cellar (Watch Video).

Animal Cruelty in Malad (Disturbing Video)

A man named Kasam Syed threw a cat down from the top floor. pic.twitter.com/n4cwxCNu0o — Gayatri 🇬🇧🇮🇳(BharatKiBeti) (@changu311) June 11, 2025

