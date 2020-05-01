12 More CRPF Personnel of 31st Battalion Test Positive For Coronavirus in Delhi, Tally Jumps to 64

Representational Image | (Photo: Credits IANS)

New Delhi, May 1: Twelve more Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel deployed in Delhi on Friday tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the number of infected CRPF personnel to 64 across the country. All 12 infected jawans belong to the 31st Battalion of the CRPF, which has recorded the maximum number of COVID-19 cases. The battalion is deputed in Mayur Vihar in East Delhi. Coronavirus Live Tracker in India.

Six CRPF personnel of the 31st Battalion tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday. The personnel of the 31st unit of CRPF underwent tests after a Head Constable who visited the battalion recently contracted coronavirus. The Head Constable, who was working as a nursing assistant, is part of the 162nd battalion deployed in Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir and was in Noida on leave. CRPF Conducts First e-Passing Out Parade of 42 Officers Via Video Conferencing Amid Lockdown.

12 More CRPF Personnel of 31st Battalion Test Positive For Coronavirus:

12 more jawans of CRPF of the same battalion which has recorded maximum COVID-19 cases, tested positive today. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the battalion crosses 60: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) pic.twitter.com/Ml4IpxDh0a — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2020

One CRPF jawan who belongs to the 194 Battalion of its Rapid Action Force (RAF) was detected COVID-19 positive in Ahmedabad earlier in April. Apart from this, a 55-year-old Sub-Inspector of the 3.5 lakh strong central paramilitary force had succumbed to the infection on April 28. A total of 12 personnel were declared Covid-19 positive on that day. Fifteen CRPF men were found positive for the dreaded virus on April 26.

The CRPF, the country's largest Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) or paramilitary wing, is mandated to provide internal security in the country and for conducting anti-Naxal and counter-terrorist operations apart from rendering regular law and order duties.