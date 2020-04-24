CRPF Conducts First e-Passing Out Parade of 42 Officers Via Video Conferencing Amid Lockdown

CRPF conducts e-Passing Out Parade of 42 officers (Photo Credits: Twitter/CRPF)

New Delhi, April 24: Amid coronavirus outbreak in the country, 42 Directly Appointed Gazetted Officers (DAGOs) of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) turned up for the first e-Passing Out Parade (POP) on Friday. The POP of the 51st batch of the DAGO was held at CRPF Academy in Gurugram. Director-General A.P. Maheshwari witnessed their performance from the headquarters in Delhi's CGO complex through video conferencing. The parents or guardians of the newly recruited officers were web-linked from their respective places to witness the momentous occasion. CRPF Chief Medical Officer Tests Positive For Coronavirus in Delhi's Saket; Doctor Sent to Isolation Ward, Guests & Mess Staff Quarantined.

Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy also addressed the newly commissioned officers through video conferencing from his office in North Block. Social distancing norms were also followed during the parade. The CRPF Director-General said, “It is at this glorious moment that he positions himself in the crosshairs of duty and dedication towards the service of the nation.” CRPF Band in Haryana's Gurugram Spreads Awareness Through 'Corona Ko Harana Hai' Song, Watch Video.

CRPF's Tweet:

As the oath of the constitution reverberates in their hearts and they take the 'Final Step' to commit themselves into the service of the nation, we congratulate the 42 Directly Appointed Gazetted officers and wish them good health, happiness, and glory Welcome to the #CRPF family pic.twitter.com/wgn3yvN0ZJ — 🇮🇳CRPF🇮🇳 (@crpfindia) April 24, 2020

The trainee officers had successfully completed their 52 weeks-long training at the academy on March 5. However, their PoP, earlier scheduled on March 22, had been put on hold due to the pandemic. It was then reworked into an e-PoP to enable the young officers to render their valuable service to the people during the ongoing public health crisis. The entire PoP exercise was conducted with strict compliance of the novel Coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic protocol at the academy.

India's COVID-19 tally on Friday crossed 23,000-mark and stood at 23,077 with 1684 new cases and 37 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. Of these, 17610 are active cases while 4749 individuals have been cured and discharged from the hospitals.