78-Year-Old Man Commits Suicide by Jumping From Indore's MTH Hospital, Was Suffering From Pneumonia & Other Breathing Issues

Madhya Pradesh, May 13: In a tragic incident, a 78-year-old man committed suicide by jumping off the fourth floor of MTH Hospital in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, at around 7:30 AM on Wednesday. According to an ANI update, the man was suffering from pneumonia and other breathing problems: Indore Central Kotwali Police Station in-charge BD Tripathi.

Last month, a patient admitted in Lake View hospital in Jharkhand's Ranchi, where he was kept under quarantine for the novel coronavirus, committed suicide. The man jumped from the third floor of the hospital. He was taken to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) where he succumbed to his injuries. Jharkhand Man Placed Under Quarantine Commits Suicide by Jumping from 3rd Floor of Ranchi Hospital.

78-Year-Old Man Commits Suicide:

In another incident of suicide, a 28-year-old IT professional recently ended his life. The incident was reported from Wakad area of the city. The deceased, identified in local media reports as Prasoon Kumar Jha, jumped from the 12th floor of a high-rise building.