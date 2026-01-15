Shivpuri, January 15: A domestic dispute over a small quantity of ghee led to a tragic outcome in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district on Thursday, after a young woman allegedly took her own life following an argument with her mother-in-law. The deceased, identified as Sonam Jatav, lived in Imlaudi village under the jurisdiction of the Indar police station. According to local authorities, the incident was the culmination of a heated disagreement within the household regarding daily kitchen supplies. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide After Wife Refuses To Cook Egg Curry in Banda, Probe Launched.

Indar police station in-charge Dinesh Singh reported that the conflict began Thursday morning when Sonam’s mother-in-law requested some ghee. Sonam, who had reportedly begun cooking separately from the rest of the joint family due to ongoing domestic issues, initially refused the request. The situation escalated after Sonam’s husband, Dhanpal, intervened. At his insistence, Sonam provided approximately 100 grams of ghee. However, the tension worsened when Dhanpal later procured an additional amount of ghee for his mother against Sonam’s wishes, triggering a fresh argument between the two women. Bangladesh: Beaten and Humiliated, Another Hindu Youth Dies by Suicide in Sunamganj.

Police officials stated that in a fit of rage following the quarrel, Sonam consumed a poisonous substance kept inside the house. She was first rushed to a medical facility in Pachavali and subsequently moved to the Shivpuri District Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. Sonam Jatav had been married since 2018 and was the mother of two young children. While the immediate trigger appeared to be the dispute over the ghee, authorities are looking into the broader history of friction within the household. Police have registered a case and an investigation is currently underway to determine if there were further contributing factors. No arrests have been reported at this stage.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV.com), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 15, 2026 11:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).