Mumbai, December 26: The Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet is likely to take decisions on several issues including house rent allowance hike, DA hike, DA arrears and most importantly Fitment Factor soon. Since a long time, Central government employees have been demanding a hike in fitment factor. If reports are to be believed, Centre is likely to take a decision on the long pending demand of fitment factor soon.

However, there has been no official confirmation or announcement on the fitment factor hike as yet. Reports suggest that the central government will take a final decision on fitment factor hike before the general budget in 2023. Central government employees want the fitment factor to be hiked from 2.57 times to 3.68 times. 7th Pay Commission: From DA Hike and Payment of DA Arrears to Increase in Fitment Factor, Central Govt Employees May Get Three Gifts in 2023.

If the Central government increases the fitment factor, then the salary of its employees will also raise. But the hike in fitment factor will only be decided after taking into consideration the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission. Presently, central government employees are receiving a fitment factor of 2.57 times which means the salary of a government employees is Rs 18,000 X 2.57 = Rs 46,260.

If the Centre approves fitment factor hike to 3.68 times then the salary of a government employee will be Rs 26,000 X 3.68 = Rs 95,680. Similarly, if the Centre accepts three times fitment factor hike for its employees then the salary will be Rs 21,000 X 3 = Rs 63,000. While there are various reports claiming a decision on fitment factor hike is likely before Union Budget 2023, an official announcement is awaited. 7th Pay Commission Good News: Central Govt Employees Likely To Receive 5% Dearness Allowance Hike in March 2023, Formula for DA Calculation Could Be Changed.

Meanwhile, reports also suggest that Central government employees will receive their DA hike in March 2023. This year, the Centre increased the DA twice - first in March 2022 and then in September 2022. As per reports, a 3 to 5 percent DA hike is likely on cards for central government employees.

