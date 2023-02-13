Delhi, February 13: The minimum salary of government employees is likely to see an increase after Holi 2023, according to reports. The government may take a decision of revising the fitment factor of the government employees’ salaries. This year, Holi will be celebrated on March 8 and the Centre is likely to take a decision on a fitment factor hike after Holi based on 7th pay commission recommendations.

The 6th CPC had recommended the fitment ratio at 1.86. Now, employees are demanding the government to raise it to 3.68, according to media report. The hike will raise the minimum wage from Rs 18,000 currently to Rs 26,000.

Employee unions have been demanding the revision of fitment factor in their salaries. The fitment factor is a common value which is multiplied by the basic pay to arrive at the total salary of the employees. 7th Pay Commission: Employees to Receive Massive Salary Hike After Holi 2023 As Central Government Likely to Take These Three Major Decisions, Check Latest News Update Here.

Media reports have claimed that several rounds of meetings have been held regarding the hike in fitment factor and the government is planning to implement this before 2024, and it is likely to be announced in March 2023 after Holi celebrations. 7th Pay Commission: DA Likely to Be Hiked by 4% in March, Here’s How Much Salary Will Increase.

Currently, the common fitment benefit for all groups of central government employees is 2.57 on basis of 7th pay commission. Now, if somebody is getting a basic pay of Rs 15,500 in 4200 Grade Pay, his total pay will be Rs 15,500×2.57 or Rs 39,835. However, this will increase if government agrees to the demand of the employees.

