Mumbai, March 16: Central government employees have been eagerly awaiting to hear decisions about the dearness allowance hike and fitment factor raise. For a long time, government employees under the 7th pay commission have been demanding to raise the DA hike and increase the Fitment Factor hike from 2.57 times to 3.68 times. However, a decision is still awaited.

In a major setback for government employees, the Narendra Modi government clarified that it has no plans on releasing the DA arrears of its employees. Meanwhile, the demand to raise the fitment factor has been gaining momentum. Earlier a report in News18 had said that the Centre could revise the fitment factor rate in March 2023. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: 4% DA Hike for Central Government Employees? Union Cabinet Likely To Decide Today

If reports are to be believed, the government could take a decision on the fitment factor rate while considering the dearness allowance decision. The Central government employees are yet to receive their first DA hike of 2023. If approved, the fitment factor rate would raise the minimum salary of government employees from Rs 18,000 to Rs 26,000.

Presently, the fitment factor rate stands at 2.57 percent which the government employees want the Centre to raise it to 3.68 times. If the fitment factor rate is increased to three times, then the salary of a government employee excluding allowances will be 18,000 X 2.57 = Rs 46,260. 7th Pay Commission: Big Setback for Central Government Employees on 18-Month DA Arrears, Here’s What Centre Said.

In a similar way, if the fitment factor is raised to 3.68 times from 2.57 then the salary of a government employee will be Rs 26000 X 3.68 = Rs 95,680. A 3.68 times fitment factor is likely to raise the minimum salary of government employees from Rs 18,000 to Rs 26,000. Meanwhile, hundreds of government employees are also awaiting a decision regarding a dearness allowance hike.

