Mumbai, December 6: Central government employees who are eagerly awaiting to hear good news about HRA hike and DA arrears might receive some news about fitment factor hike. As per reports, the Centre is likely to take a decision on increasing the fitment factor of its employees. Reportedly, a decision on the fitment factor hike is most likely to be taken by the end of 2023.

For a long time, central government employees have been demanding a hike in the fitment factor, which will be raised as per the 7th Pay Commission recommendations. As per reports, central government employees want the fitment factor to be hiked from 2.57 times to 3.68 times. 7th Pay Commission: Decision on DA Arrears Likely During Next Cabinet Meet, Check Latest News Update Here.

The Fitment Factor is the modification of Basic Salary (Basic Pay) which is given to all central government employees under the 7th CPC. In September 2022, the Centre hiked the DA by 4 percent, since then the demand for raise in fitment factor has also been gaining momentum. If reports are to be believed, the government is likely to take a decision on the same very soon.

Presently, the fitment factor of government employees is 2.57. If the Centre approves the fitment factor hike then the salary of government employees is also likely to increase. Central government employees want the fitment factor hike to be raised to 3.68 times. At the current fitment factor, central government employees salary is Rs 18,000 X 2.57 = Rs 46,260. 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Central Govt Employees Expected To Get Next DA Hike In March 2023; Check How Much Salary Will Increase.

If the Centre hikes the fitment factor to 3.68 times then the salary of government employee's will be Rs 26,000 X 3.68 = Rs 95,680. Similarly, if the Centre government accepts 3 times fitment factor hike then the salary of an employee will be Rs 21,000 X 3 = Rs 63,000.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 06, 2022 02:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).