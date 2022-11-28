Mumbai, November 28: Central government employees who were eagerly awaiting to receive double bonanza in the form of HRA hike after Dearness Allowance hike might receive some good news soon. As per reports, the Centre is likely to take a decision on HRA hike, however, there is no official announcement or confirmation regarding the same. Last month, the Centre had increased the DA of government employees by 4 percent.

The demand for house rent allowance (HRA) hike has been gaining momentum for some time now. The last time the government hiked the HRA was in July 2021. Back then, the government employees had also receive a DA hike which was raised to 28 percent. As per reports, the Central government will take a decision on HRA hike based on the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission. 7th Pay Commission: Another DA Hike For Central Government Employees Likely Soon, Check Latest Update.

So, the question is how will the HRA of central government employees be calculated? At present, government employees working in ‘X’ class cities are receiving 27 percent HRA on basic salary while employees of ‘Y’ class cities are receiving 18 percent. On the other hand, government employees working in 'Z' class cities are receiving 9 percent HRA on the basic salary.

As per the 7th CPC, the minimum HRA for all three categories of employees is Rs 5400, Rs 3600 and Rs 1800. If the Centre approves HRA hike, then the HRA of government employees of 'X' category cities is likely to raise by 4 to 5 percent while those working in 'Y' category cities are expected to receive a 2 percent HRA hike. 7th Pay Commission Good News: Central Government Employees to Get 18-Months DA Arrears Soon? Check Latest Update.

Similarly, the HRA of government employees of 'Z' category cities is expected to raise by 1 percent. Meanwhile, there are also reports suggesting that the Centre will also take decisions on the long pending demand of 18-month DA arrears and fitment factor hike. Reports also suggest that central government employees are likely to receive their next DA hike in March 2023.

