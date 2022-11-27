Delhi, November 27: Central government employees can expect some good news in the coming months. Several reports have indicated that the Union government will soon hike the dearness allowance of employees under 7th pay commission. The government is anticipated to raise the DA rate from the existing level of 38% to 42%. Pensioners should likewise expect a similar increase in the DR rate.

Several media reports are indicating that the government may increase the DA of the employees by 4 percent next year as the next amendment in dearness allowance is expected to happen in January 2023. 7th Pay Commission Good News: Central Government Employees to Get 18-Months DA Arrears Soon? Check Latest Update

The central government gives Dearness allowance (DA) to the employees and dearness relief (DR) to the pensioners for their services. It gives the DA based on the data of the All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI). Currently, the central government employees are getting 38 percent dearness allowance from July 2022. 7th Pay Commission: Salary of Central Government Employees To Increase by Rs 49,420? Here's How Hike in Fitment Factor Will Impact Monthly Pay

It is important to note that Dearness Allowance (DA) is hiked twice every year - first in January and the second time in July. However, the Centre this year announced the first DA hike in March and the second one in September.

However, this year, it is highly possible that the government employees could receive their next DA hike in January 2023. And it is also expected that the Centre would increase the DA by 4 percent taking into account the rising inflation and rise in prices of essential commodities and the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.

