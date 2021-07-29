New Delhi, July 29: The Centre may soon announce another hike in dearness allowance or DA for central government employees, receiving pay as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission, according to a report. There government may increase the DA to 31 percent, representing a hike of 3 percent over the recently-approved rate of 28 percent of the basic pay, the report said. If it happens, there will be a fat increase in monthly salary of central government employees, under the 7th Pay Commission. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: DA Hiked to 28%, Here's How Much a Central Government Employee's Salary Will Increase.

The government usually hikes DA twice every year - in January and July. The last increase of 4 percent in DA was announced in January this year. But the increment due from July 2021 has not been announced till now. A report by DNA said the Centre is likely to announce a hike of 3 percent in DA soon for July-December period. Notably, there is no official confirmation in this regard. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: HRA To Be Increased After Hike in DA, Here's How Much Raise Is Expected.

Citing the data released by All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) from January to May, the report said a 3 percent hike in DA is expected. The AICPI has reached 120.6 following an increase of 0.5 points in the index for May 2021. The Ministry of Labour has not released the data for June. The report underlined that it is highly unlikely that there will be any major increment in June data.

If the AICPI touches 130 in June, a hike of 4 percent in DA may be announced. But it is impossible for AICPI to jump 10 points in a month, hence, a 3 percent hike in DA is more likely. If the Centre approves 3 percent hike, central government employees will get 31 percent of basic pay as DA, under the 7th Pay Commission. This will certainly result in massive increase in central government employees' monthly salaries.

