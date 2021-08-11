New Delhi, August 11: In a setback to central government employees, who get paid as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission, the Centre has reportedly said that it wasn't considering payment of arrears of dearness allowance (DA). In other words, arrears of increments in DA that were frozen due to COVID-19 shall not be paid. The National Council of JCM (Staff Side) recently demanded arrears be paid by the government. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Will Centre Announce Another Hike in DA?

The DA was hiked by 4 percent in January 2020, by 3 percent in June 2020, and by 4 percent in January this year. However, the government had put these increments on hold after the coronavirus pandemic hit the country. Therefore, the rate of DA had remained at 17 percent from January 2020 to June 2021. The government lifted the freeze on DA hikes with effect from July 1. Now, central government employees get 28 percent of their basic pay as DA under the 7th Pay Commission.

After the DA restoration, JCM secretary Shiv Gopal Mishra, who negotiated the 7th Pay Commission recommendations with the Centre on behalf employees, said the government should pay arrears. However, the government is not considering it, a report by Zeebiz said. Union Finance Minister Nimrala Sitharaman, according to the report, said the increments in DA were frozen to reduce burden on the government's financial resources during the coronavirus outbreak.

Sitharaman underlined that there was cut of 30 percent in salary of parliamentarians between April 2020 and March this year. However, central government employees did not face pay cut, she said. The increments in DA had been frozen, but they have been restored now, she added. When the government announced to increase DA to 28 percent from July 1, it has made it clear that arrears will not be paid,

"The rate of DA for the period 01.01.2020 to 30.06.2021 shall remain at 17 percent," the government had said last month. Shiv Gopal Mishra recently called the government's decision on arrears "illogical".

