New Delhi, August 4: Will the Centre announce another hike in dearness allowance (DA)? Central government employees, who receive monthly pay and allowances as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission, might have this question in mind. It is because DA is usually hiked twice in a year - in January and July. But the Centre has not announced hike for July-December period this year. It has restored three pending increments with effect from July 1. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: DA Hiked to 28%, Here's How Much a Central Government Employee's Salary Will Increase.

In January this year, the government had hiked DA by 4 percent. This increase and two previous increments came into effect from July 1. Now, central government employees get 28 percent of their basic pay as DA, under the 7th Pay Commission. According to a recent report by DNA, the Centre is likely to announce a hike of 3 percent in DA soon for July-December period. Notably, there is no official confirmation in this regard. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: HRA To Be Increased After Hike in DA, Here's How Much Raise Is Expected.

The report cited the data released by All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) from January to May to state that a 3 percent hike in DA is more likely. The AICPI has reached 120.6 following an increase of 0.5 points in the index for May 2021. If the AICPI touches 130 in June, a hike of 4 percent in DA may be announced.

But it is impossible for AICPI to jump 10 points in a month, hence, a 3 percent hike in DA is more likely, the report added. The Ministry of Labour is yet to release the data for June. If DA is hiked by 3 percent, central government employees will get 31 percent of basic pay as DA, under the 7th Pay Commission.

