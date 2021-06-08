New Delhi, June 8: Central government employees, who receive salary and allowances as per the 7th Pay Commission recommendations, may get to hear double good news this month. The central government may soon announce a hike in dearness allowance (DA) for July to December 2021. In addition, a key meeting on arrears of pending DA hikes is likely to be held this month. If the government approves arrears and announces hike in DA, central employees will have two reasons to celebrate. 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Hike in TA Unlikely for Central Government Employees From July 1, Here's Why.

Hike in DA announced twice a year. The government is yet to announce an increase in DA for July to December 2021 period. The announcement could be made this month. According to Shiv Gopal Mishra, who negotiated the 7th Pay Commission recommendations with the Centre on behalf employees, a 4 per cent hike is likely.

Moreover, reports said a key meeting may take place second or third week of June between members of the National Council of JCM, who represent the central government employees, and central government officials from the Ministry of Finance and the Department of Personnel and Training. The meeting will focus on arrears of the pending DA hikes.

The Centre had stopped the release of three installments of DA, due on January 1, 2020, July 1, 2020 and January 1, 2021, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. It has now announced that central government employees and pensioners will get full benefits of dearness allowance starting July 1, with all the three pending installments being restored prospectively.

The government has so far said nothing on whether or not central government employees will get the arrears of their pending DA. If the government is convinced during the reported meeting, central employees will receive arrears too.

