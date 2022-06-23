Mumbai, June 23: Central government employees who have been eagerly waiting for an increase in DA (Dearness Allowance) hike might have some bad news to digest. Ahead of the likely 5 percent DA hike, the Central Government has made some changes to the LTC rules under the 7th pay commission.

For those unaware, the Leave Travel Concession (LTC) is a very important component of the salary of Central Government Employees. The LTC allows government employees to travel by air, train, or road and the government reimburses the travel cost of the same. 7th Pay Commission Latest Update: Centre Likely To Increase 4 Allowances in July 2022, DA To Be Hiked by 5%; Check Details.

However, new rules may have made things worse for the employees. So, what are the new changes made by the central government to the LTC rules? Here's a look.

7th Pay Commission's New LTC Rules

Buy cheap tickets: As per the new rules amended by the Finance Ministry, government employees have been asked to choose the 'cheapest fare' that is available in the travel class. Interestingly, the tickets must be booked at least 3 weeks before the date of travel.

One ticket only: Central government employees have been directed to book only 1 ticket for each leg of their journey. Importantly, the tickets must be booked through authorised travel agents such as IRCTC, Bomer Lawrie & Company, and Ashok Travels among others.

Avoid cancellation: The Department of Expenditure has advised employees to avoid cancellation of their tickets.

Explain, if cancelled: If employees cancel their travel tickets then they must submit an explanation within 72 hours stating the reason for cancellation of tickets. The employees have also been asked not to pay any fees to the agents.

Latest update on the 8th pay commission:

According to sources, the Central government is planning to completely do away with the Pay Commission system. If reports are to be believed, there is very less possibility of an 8th pay commission for the government employees. The Centre may follow the private sector system by which a hike or increase in the salary will be done based on the performance of the employees.

The Centre is also considering finishing the 18-month wait for DA arrears and is most likely to give up to Rs 2 lakh in DA all at once. However, government employees have to wait and watch until the official announcement is made.

