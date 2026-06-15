Abhijeet Dipke Slapped: 2 Detained for Attacking CJP Founder During Jaipur Protest

A protest led by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke in Jaipur on June 15 turned chaotic after he was allegedly slapped during the rally, leading to a confrontation in which two individuals were detained by authorities. The incident, captured on video and widely circulated online, shows tensions escalating quickly at the protest site as supporters and alleged miscreants clashed.

The demonstration was part of CJP’s ongoing campaign demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in major examinations, including NEET, CBSE, CUET and SSC. Police have not yet issued a detailed statement on the incident but confirmed that two people were taken into custody in connection with the disturbance. Abhijeet Dipke Slapped: CJP Founder Attacked During Jaipur Protest, Video Surfaces.

2 Detained for Slapping Abhijeet Dipke

LATEST: 2 youths detained for slapping Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijit Dipke in Jaipur. This violence is created by those who normalise hate, demonise dissent, celebrate aggression and reduce public discourse to abuse.😡 pic.twitter.com/14YKJHwN4P — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) June 15, 2026

Videos shared on social media appear to show an agitated individual confronting and slapping Dipke during the gathering. The situation reportedly escalated within moments, with sections of the crowd turning on the accused man.

According to circulating footage, several people surrounded and allegedly assaulted the individual following the incident. In the middle of the commotion, Dipke is seen attempting to calm supporters and urging them not to attack the man. Despite his intervention, the crowd reportedly continued the scuffle, creating confusion at the protest venue. Is the Viral Roadies Audition Video Really of Cockroach Janta Party Founder Abhijeet Dipke?

Another version of the incident suggests that Dipke was manhandled before he could address the gathering. While he was being carried on the shoulders of supporters, some individuals allegedly pulled at his scarf, slapped him multiple times and attempted to drag him down.

Authorities have not yet independently verified the sequence of events. Investigations into the incident are expected to clarify the circumstances surrounding the confrontation.

Police sources indicated that two individuals were detained following the clash at the protest site. The detentions were made after the situation was brought under control, though officials have not confirmed the specific role of those taken into custody.

Security personnel were deployed in large numbers at the venue, and officials had earlier warned that action would be taken if the gathering exceeded the permitted limit of 800 participants or if law and order was disrupted.

The protest was part of CJP’s broader nationwide campaign, which the organisation describes as a peaceful constitutional movement focused on alleged irregularities in major examinations and recruitment systems.

Dipke arrived in Jaipur late Sunday to oversee preparations for the rally. While local authorities initially denied permission, conditional approval was later granted with restrictions on crowd size and security conditions.

The CJP, described as a satirical front, has held demonstrations across multiple cities including New Delhi, Amritsar, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Lucknow. The group has gained significant traction on social media, positioning itself as a voice for student concerns over examination systems.

Dipke has previously warned of renewed protests in Delhi if demands for the resignation of the Union Education Minister are not met. The campaign has also received backing from activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has said he would begin a six-week fast if Dipke were arrested. Actor Prakash Raj also joined supporters during a recent demonstration in Bengaluru.

The Jaipur incident has brought renewed attention to CJP’s campaign, particularly after videos of the confrontation went viral online. As investigations continue, authorities are expected to examine the circumstances that led to the clash and the role of those detained.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 07:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).