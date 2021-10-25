Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal, Chief of Naval Staff, Bangladesh Navy, is on an official visit to India, from 23 – 29 Oct 21. At New Delhi, Admiral Shaheen Iqbal will interact with the Chief of Naval Staff, in addition to the Chief of Defence Staff and other high ranking Gol officials. During the bilateral interactions, issues relating to joint cooperative efforts like Coordinated Patrol along International Maritime Boundary Line, bilateral exercise BONGOSAGAR, conduct of naval training and reciprocal visits of delegations would be discussed.

On completion of engagements in Delhi, Admiral Shaheen Iqbal is scheduled to visit Mumbai, where he will meet with VAdm R Hari Kumar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command and visit Flagship of Western Naval Command. On completion of Mumbai visit, the Admiral would proceed to Defence Services Staff College, Wellington to witness training activities and interact with Commandant, DSSC. India Sends COVID-19 Relief Materials, Medical Oxygen Plants to Bangladesh.

India and Bangladesh share bonds of history, language, culture and multitudes of other commonalities. The excellent bilateral ties reflect an all- encompassing partnership based on sovereignty, equality, trust and understanding, that goes beyond strategic ties. India and Bangladesh are jointly celebrating Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Victory in Bangladesh Liberation War and 1971 War this year.

A host of joint activities have been conducted which include reciprocal ship visits by both Navies and participation in Republic Day Parade 2021 at New Delhi by Bangladesh Armed Forces Contingent and gifting of WAR memorabilia. During the last quarter of 2021, conduct of Talks by Bangladesh War Veterans at Naval War College & Indian Naval Academy and participation of Indian Armed Forces contingent & Band in ‘Victory Day Celebrations’ in Bangladesh are planned.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 25, 2021 02:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).