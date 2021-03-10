Mumbai, March 10: The third Kalavari-class submarine INS Karanj was commissioned into the Indian Navy on Wednesday. All the six Kalavari-class diesel-electric submarine were based on Scorpene design. These warships can also be referred to as scorpene class submarines. The induction ceremony of INS Karanj was held at Naval Dockyard, Mumbai.

Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh and Admiral (Retired) VS Shekhawat were also present. The submarine was delivered to the Indian Navy on February 15, 2021. INS Karanj was launched on January 31, 2018. The commissioning of INS Karanj will give a boost to India's shipbuilding capability. INS Khanderi to Be Commissioned by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh; Know All About Second Kalvari-Class Submarine, View Stunning Pics.

Here Are Features of The Ship:

INS Karanj is a diesel-electric attack submarine based on the Scorpene classs.

All the six Kalavari-class submarines are part of Project 75 of the Indian Navy.

It is built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited and the French Naval group.

It has the best sonar and does not makes a noise.

The motto of the submarine is "Nitya Nirghosh and Nirbhik".

INS Karanj Carries 18-torpedoes.

Induction Ceremony of INS Karanj:

Scorpene-class submarine INS Karanj commissioned into Indian Navy in Mumbai, in presence of Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and Admiral (Retired) VS Shekhawat pic.twitter.com/8Sk520fhzR — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2021

The submarine has completed 100 days in the sea before induction into the Indian Navy. The first two submarines of the kalavari class – INS Kalavari and INS Khanderi - had already been inducted into the Navy. The fourth submarine, Vela, launched on May 6 2019, has commenced sea trials, the fifth submarine Vagir, was launched on November 12, 2020, and has commenced harbour sea trials, the sixth submarine – INS Varghese - is presently in an advanced stage of outfitting.

On the night of March 8, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Monday night conducted the final development test of Air Independent Propulsion (AIP). The tests were conducted in Mumbai almost a day before the induction of the INS Karanj. The AIP technology will make Indian submarines more lethal as it will allow them to remain underwater for a longer period of time.

