New Delhi, September 22: The Centre recently hike the rate of dearness allowance of central government employees under the 7th Pay Commission. It has now hiked the rate of dearness relief or DR of a section of retired central government employees under the 5th Pay Commission or 5th CPC. According to a report, surviving CPF beneficiaries who retired from service between November 18, 1960 and December 31, 1985 will not get DR at 356 percent of the basic ex-gratia. 7th Pay Commission: Good News for Retired Central Government Employees of This Period, DA Rate Revised for Gratuity and Leave Encashment.

"The surviving CPF beneficiaries who have retired from service between the period 18.11.1960 and 31.12.1985, and are entitled to basic ex-gratia @ Rs.3000. Rs.1000, Rs.750 & Rs.650 for Group A, B, C & D respectively w.e.f 4th June, 20l3…shall now be entitled to enhanced Dearness Relief from 3l2% of the basic ex-gratia to 356% of the basic ex-gratia w.e.f 0 1.07.2021," said the Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW) in an Office Memorandum dated 20th September 2021, as report by FPJ. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Festive Bonanza for Central Government Employees Soon?

As mentioned in the MO, the increased rate of DR comes into effect from July 1, 2021. Three increments in the DR rate of CPF beneficiaries, due from January 2020, July 2020 and January 2021, had been frozen after the coronavirus pandemic struck the country. The Centre has now decided that the DR admissible to the CPF beneficiaries under the 5th Pay Commission will be enhanced from July 1, 2021.

Earlier, the Centre announced three increments in the rate of DA, due from January 2020, July 2020 and January 2021 for central government employees under the 7th Pay Commission, come into effect from July 1, 2021. Following the announcement, the staffers now get 28 percent of their basic pay as DA.

