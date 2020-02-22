After Goldmine, GSI Now Looking For Uranium in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra

Mining operation | Representational image (Photo Credit: Pixabay)

Sonbhadra, February 22: The Geological Survey of India (GSI) is conducting a survey in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra to look for uranium, just days after around 3,000 tonnes of gold reserves were found here, officials said on Saturday. The survey is being conducted in the Kudri hill region with the help of aeromagnetic system through helicopter. According to officials, the survey is also being done in the neighbouring states.

"Tonnes of uranium are expected to be found in the Kudri hill region. The GSI team has dug the hill at three locations for uranium samples," an official involved in the survey said. "Efforts are on to measure the exact depth of uranium reserves. A team of officials of the Department of Atomic Energy is engaged in the task," the official said. Indian-driven Gold Mining Project in Russia Praised at BRICS Summit 2018.

"The GSI team has been working here for a long time. It can't be said now how much uranium can be found... things would be clear only after completion of the survey," senior Mining Officer K.K. Rai said. Prof. Dhruvsen of the department of Geology in Lucknow University said: "Uranium is found in the hills of Sonbhadra. But, it is also important to know its composition. If uranium is found in a large quantity, it will make the country very strong."

Sonbhadra District Magistrate S. Rajalingam told IANS that the survey team has found gold in two hills, and the survey for finding uranium was underway. An estimated 3,000 tonnes of gold reserves have been found in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district, the Department of Geology and Mining confirmed on Friday.