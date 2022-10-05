Agra, October 5: A doctor and his two children died on Wednesday after a fire broke out in a home cum private hospital in the Shah Ganj area of Uttar Pradesh's Agra. The fire brigade personnel successfully managed to shift four patients to a nearby nursing home after rescue operations.

Police officials said Dr Rajan, owner of the Madhu Raj Hospital, his son and daughter could not be saved, but some other family members staying on the top floor were safely shifted.

Meanwhile, in a major drive by the state government, after the Lucknow hotel fire, more than 20 hotels and hospitals have been served notices, while three have been sealed, for not being equipped with the required fire fighting systems. Mumbai Dassehra Tragedy: 5 Killed in Five Vehicles Crash on Bandra Worli Sea Link; PM Narendra Modi Condoles Loss of Lives.

Video Visual from the Spot:

Building owner, his son and daughter killed in fire at private hospital in UP Three people were killed when a fire broke out at a building that had a private hospital in UP's Agra on Wednesday morning. The hospital was running underneath a house in the Shahganj area of the city pic.twitter.com/a814rlxcOO — The Jamia Times (@thejamiatimes) October 5, 2022

The chief medical officer (CMO) has asked the Indian Medical Association for cooperation to identify hospitals and nursing homes, lacking facilities for fire fighting.

More than a thousand establishments, hospitals and labs, are registered with the health department, but scores of private centres are running without permission. Of these 412 are nursing homes. These will be identified and sealed soon, he said. A massive campaign would be launched soon. Uttarakhand Accident: Bus Falls Into Nayar River in Pauri Garhwal, 25 Dead; CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Reviews Rescue Operation.

The Fire brigade department has released a fresh list identifying the hotels and nursing homes with fire fighting facilities. The list includes apartment complexes, hospitals and nursing homes.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 05, 2022 01:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).