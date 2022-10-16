Mumbai, October 16: The Kolkata police recently arrested a man for allegedly sexually abusing his daughter. According to reports, the 45-year-old man allegedly sexually abused his minor daughter. The shocking incident took place in Durgapur in West Burdwan. Police officials said hat the accused, who is a contractor was arrested on Friday.

According to a report in the Times of India, the incident came to light after the Class XI student refused to return home after school. When the school authorities spoke to the minor girl she narrated her ordeal. Sources said that the minor girl was traumatised and hence was reluctant to go back home. Pune Shocker: Woman Gang-Raped By Giving Sedatives in Kondhwa, Case Registered.

After the incident came to light, the victim's mother approached the police and filed a case against her husband. Acting on the woman's complaint, the police registered a case under the POCSO act. Women cops also spoke to the victim after the incident came to light. Later, the accused was arrested and produced before a Durgapur court. He was sent to judicial custody.

In a separate incident, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped, and killed by her cousin in Meghasar village in the Mahajan. Police officials said that the accused, a farm worker from Punjab's Kabarwala, has been arrested in connection with the crime. Coimbatore Shocker: Minor Rape Survivor Raped, Impregnated by Textile Mill Worker in Karumathampatti; Manhunt Launched.

Cops said that the murder and rape incident came to light when the minor's dead body was found buried in the sand near the railway tracks around the Mahajan segment in Rajasthan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 16, 2022 11:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).