Ahmedabad, October 5: In a shocking incident, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her mother’s friend In Gujarat’s Ahmedabad on Sunday. The complaint was filed by the minor girl’s mother on Monday. She alleged that her 40-year-old male friend raped her daughter. The incident took place at an abandoned house in Makarba village of the district on Sunday evening. Gujarat Horror: Minor Raped By 30-Year-Old Man in Bhavnagar District; Accused Arrested.

The accused has been identified as Ketan Patel. He is a resident of Ghodasar. According to a report published in The Times of India, the accused allegedly raped the girl when he took her to teach driving a scooter. The accused visited the complaint’s house several times in the past five years.

As per the media report, Patel came to the girl’s house on Sunday at around 5:30 pm. He told the girl’s mother that he wanted to teach her how to drive a scooter. At around 7:30, he reportedly dropped the girl back. Upon seeing her daughter crying, the woman asked her about the reason. The minor girl then narrated the entire ordeal to her mother. Gujarat Horror: Minor Raped By 30-Year-Old Man in Bhavnagar District; Accused Arrested.

“He first gave her driving lessons near my house and then made her sit pillion and took her to an abandoned house where he raped her,” reported the media house quoting the girl’s mother as saying. Patel also threatened the girl with dire consequences if she told about it to anybody. The police have launched an investigation into the matter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 05, 2021 02:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).