Ahmedabad Shocker: Woman Abused and Abandoned by Husband After His 14-Year-Old Brother Films Her Naked in Bathroom

Ahmedabad, December 10: In Satellite, Ahmedabad, a 23-year-old woman took the bold step of filing a police complaint on Friday, accusing her husband's 14-year-old younger brother of filming her in the bathroom on November 26. The complainant, employed by a multinational company based in the US, revealed in her FIR with the Satellite police that she had met her husband from Satellite about a year ago, and after gaining approval from both families, they got engaged on October 27, followed by a prompt marriage.

Subsequently, she began residing at her husband's house in Satellite. According to the Times of India report, on the evening of November 26 when, during her bathing routine around 6 pm, her husband's younger brother requested the use of her bathroom. After emerging just five minutes later, the woman noticed her brother-in-law's mobile phone left behind in the bathroom. Upon inspecting the device, she made a distressing discovery. The phone contained a recording of her bathing. Shots Fired in Ahmedabad Video: Youth Roams With Gun on Streets of Maninagar, Fires Shots in Air Before Being Caught by Public, Viral Clip Surfaces.

Confronting her husband about the incident, he rebuked his younger sibling and cautioned against such behaviour in the future. As per the report, the situation escalated when the woman's in-laws, particularly her father-in-law, defended the younger son's actions, claiming that such behaviour was commonplace among boys seeking personal satisfaction. Feeling unsafe, the complainant moved out of her in-laws' residence. Molestor Thrashed in Ahmedabad Video: Teen Sisters Thrash Man With Belt After He Tries to Molest Minor Girl.

In the process of seeking a new home, she faced verbal abuse from her mother-in-law, who dismissed the incident, asserting that her younger son had only recorded a video and not committed assault. The situation further deteriorated when, on December 1, the woman was physically assaulted and abandoned by her husband. In response to these distressing events, she filed a comprehensive complaint with the Satellite police, invoking charges of voyeurism, domestic violence, causing harm, and abetment against her husband and his family.

