Ahmedabad Shocker: Woman Abused and Abandoned by Husband After His 14-Year-Old Brother Films Her Naked in Bathroom

In Satellite, Ahmedabad, a 23-year-old woman took the bold step of filing a police complaint on Friday, accusing her husband's 14-year-old younger brother of filming her in the bathroom on November 26.

News Team Latestly| Dec 10, 2023 01:59 PM IST
A+
A-
Ahmedabad Shocker: Woman Abused and Abandoned by Husband After His 14-Year-Old Brother Films Her Naked in Bathroom
Representational Image (File Photo)

Ahmedabad, December 10: In Satellite, Ahmedabad, a 23-year-old woman took the bold step of filing a police complaint on Friday, accusing her husband's 14-year-old younger brother of filming her in the bathroom on November 26. The complainant, employed by a multinational company based in the US, revealed in her FIR with the Satellite police that she had met her husband from Satellite about a year ago, and after gaining approval from both families, they got engaged on October 27, followed by a prompt marriage.

Subsequently, she began residing at her husband's house in Satellite. According to the Times of India report, on the evening of November 26 when, during her bathing routine around 6 pm, her husband's younger brother requested the use of her bathroom. After emerging just five minutes later, the woman noticed her brother-in-law's mobile phone left behind in the bathroom. Upon inspecting the device, she made a distressing discovery. The phone contained a recording of her bathing. Shots Fired in Ahmedabad Video: Youth Roams With Gun on Streets of Maninagar, Fires Shots in Air Before Being Caught by Public, Viral Clip Surfaces.

Confronting her husband about the incident, he rebuked his younger sibling and cautioned against such behaviour in the future. As per the report, the situation escalated when the woman's in-laws, particularly her father-in-law, defended the younger son's actions, claiming that such behaviour was commonplace among boys seeking personal satisfaction. Feeling unsafe, the complainant moved out of her in-laws' residence. Molestor Thrashed in Ahmedabad Video: Teen Sisters Thrash Man With Belt After He Tries to Molest Minor Girl.

In the process of seeking a new home, she faced verbal abuse from her mother-in-law, who dismissed the incident, asserting that her younger son had only recorded a video and not committed assault. The situation further deteriorated when, on December 1, the woman was physically assaulted and abandoned by her husband. In response to these distressing events, she filed a comprehensive complaint with the Satellite police, invoking charges of voyeurism, domestic violence, causing harm, and abetment against her husband and his family.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 10, 2023 01:59 PM IST. For morphp?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.latestly.com%2Findia%2Fnews%2Fahmedabad-shocker-woman-abused-and-abandoned-by-husband-after-his-14-year-old-brother-films-her-naked-in-bathroom-5620264.html&t=Ahmedabad+Shocker%3A+Woman+Abused+and+Abandoned+by+Husband+After+His+14-Year-Old+Brother+Films+Her+Naked+in+Bathroom', 900, 500);" href="javascript:void(0);">

News Team Latestly| Dec 10, 2023 01:59 PM IST
A+
A-
Ahmedabad Shocker: Woman Abused and Abandoned by Husband After His 14-Year-Old Brother Films Her Naked in Bathroom
Representational Image (File Photo)

Ahmedabad, December 10: In Satellite, Ahmedabad, a 23-year-old woman took the bold step of filing a police complaint on Friday, accusing her husband's 14-year-old younger brother of filming her in the bathroom on November 26. The complainant, employed by a multinational company based in the US, revealed in her FIR with the Satellite police that she had met her husband from Satellite about a year ago, and after gaining approval from both families, they got engaged on October 27, followed by a prompt marriage.

Subsequently, she began residing at her husband's house in Satellite. According to the Times of India report, on the evening of November 26 when, during her bathing routine around 6 pm, her husband's younger brother requested the use of her bathroom. After emerging just five minutes later, the woman noticed her brother-in-law's mobile phone left behind in the bathroom. Upon inspecting the device, she made a distressing discovery. The phone contained a recording of her bathing. Shots Fired in Ahmedabad Video: Youth Roams With Gun on Streets of Maninagar, Fires Shots in Air Before Being Caught by Public, Viral Clip Surfaces.

Confronting her husband about the incident, he rebuked his younger sibling and cautioned against such behaviour in the future. As per the report, the situation escalated when the woman's in-laws, particularly her father-in-law, defended the younger son's actions, claiming that such behaviour was commonplace among boys seeking personal satisfaction. Feeling unsafe, the complainant moved out of her in-laws' residence. Molestor Thrashed in Ahmedabad Video: Teen Sisters Thrash Man With Belt After He Tries to Molest Minor Girl.

In the process of seeking a new home, she faced verbal abuse from her mother-in-law, who dismissed the incident, asserting that her younger son had only recorded a video and not committed assault. The situation further deteriorated when, on December 1, the woman was physically assaulted and abandoned by her husband. In response to these distressing events, she filed a comprehensive complaint with the Satellite police, invoking charges of voyeurism, domestic violence, causing harm, and abetment against her husband and his family.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 10, 2023 01:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Ahmedabad brother-in-law Gujarat Husband woman Woman Abandoned Woman Abused Woman Filmed Naked
You might also like
WPL 2024 All Squads: Full Players List of All Women’s Premier League Teams After Auction
Cricket

WPL 2024 All Squads: Full Players List of All Women’s Premier League Teams After Auction
Kashvee Gautam Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need to Know About Gujarat Giants’ Rs 2 Crore Signing in WPL 2024 Auction
Cricket
Cricket

WPL 2024 All Squads: Full Players List of All Women’s Premier League Teams After Auction
Kashvee Gautam Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need to Know About Gujarat Giants’ Rs 2 Crore Signing in WPL 2024 Auction
Cricket

Kashvee Gautam Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need to Know About Gujarat Giants’ Rs 2 Crore Signing in WPL 2024 Auction
Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 30-Year-Old Muslim Woman Thrashed by Brother-in-Law for Voting for BJP in Sehore
News

Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 30-Year-Old Muslim Woman Thrashed by Brother-in-Law for Voting for BJP in Sehore
Gujarat Giants Team in WPL 2024: Players Bought by GG-W at Women's Premier League Auction, Check Full Squad
Cricket

Gujarat Giants Team in WPL 2024: Players Bought by GG-W at Women's Premier League Auction, Check Full Squad
Google Trends Google Trends
IND vs SA
500K+ searches
IND vs SA T20
20K+ searches
CLAT 2024 Result
10K+ searches
Cricket Women
10K+ searches
East Bengal
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
Google Trends Google Trends
IND vs SA
500K+ searches
IND vs SA T20
20K+ searches
CLAT 2024 Result
10K+ searches
Cricket Women
10K+ searches
East Bengal
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma