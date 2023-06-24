In a shocking incident that took place in Gujarat, a man allegedly tried to molest a minor girl in Ahmedabad. However, the molester was allegedly thrashed with a belt by the victim and her elder sister. A video of the two sisters allegedly thrashing the molester on the busy streets of Ahmedabad has gone viral on social media. The 44-second video clip shows two sisters aged 17 and 19 allegedly confronting the molester and then thrashing him in full public view. The incident is said to have taken place after the accused tried to molest the minor girl who was on her way to school. The two sisters were supported by fellow students as they went about teaching the accused a lesson. The accused has been identified as Vijay Sarkate. After the incident, an FIR was lodged against the accused who has been booked for molestation and stalking. Ahmedabad Woman Alleges NRI Husband Forced Her Into Unnatural Sex, Abandoned Her Over Refusal; FIR Lodged.

Teen Sisters Thrash Molestor in Ahmedabad

#Ahmedabad: 2 teen sisters confront a molester. They fought him off when the man tried to molest the school going girl. pic.twitter.com/yeGQCo49pK — sanjana (she/her) (@sanjanausd08) June 24, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)