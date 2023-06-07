New Delhi, June 7: A video footage has surfaced on Twitter showing stranded Air India passengers forced to sleep on the floor of a school after their San Francisco-bound flight was diverted to Magadan in Russia due to a techincal snag.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the alternate flight was dispatched for the Magadan airport from Mumbai around 1 p.m. and it will take six hours to reach there. Air India Flight From Delhi to San Francisco Makes Emergency Landing in Russia, US Says Closely Monitoring Situation.

Air India Passengers Forced To Sleep on School Floor

Yesterday, @AirIndia flight 173 from Delhi to San Francisco was diverted to Magadan, in rural Russia w/ over 220, mostly elderly, passengers. Sat in plane for 6 hrs & after 18 hrs now, no word from Air India, @MEAIndia. Here is a just taken video from a jittery passenger : pic.twitter.com/n6qymnvXrc — Tarun Shukla (@shukla_tarun) June 7, 2023

"Once the flight reaches, the passengers will be flown to their destination which is San Francisco," he said. Earlier, on Tuesday Air India flight AI173, from Delhi to San Francisco, was forced to divert and make an emergency landing at Magadan airport in Russia due to a technical issue with one of its engines, officials said.

The Air India spokesperson said that the ferry flight is carrying food and other essentials for our passengers. "All of us at Air India are concerned about the passengers and staff and are making every effort possible to operate the ferry flight as soon as possible, and to ensure the health, safety, and security of all while they wait," said the airline in a statement issued on Wednesday. Air India Plane Emergency Landing in Russia: Airline to Send Ferry Flight to Magadan Airport to Take Stranded Passengers to San Francisco.

"As we do not have any Air India staff based in the remote town of Magadan or in Russia, all ground support being provided to the passengers is the best possible in this unusual circumstance through our round the clock liaison with the Consulate General of India in Vladivostok, Ministry of External Affairs (Government of India), local ground handlers, and the Russian authorities," it added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 07, 2023 03:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).